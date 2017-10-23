Edition:
Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd (0895.HK)

0895.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.64HKD
1:23pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
HK$12.66
Open
HK$12.50
Day's High
HK$12.66
Day's Low
HK$12.38
Volume
725,325
Avg. Vol
952,947
52-wk High
HK$14.02
52-wk Low
HK$10.08

Select another date:

