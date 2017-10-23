Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd (0911.HK)
0911.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
HK$0.12
Open
HK$0.12
Day's High
HK$0.12
Day's Low
HK$0.12
Volume
21,472,500
Avg. Vol
54,563,510
52-wk High
HK$0.17
52-wk Low
HK$0.07
Thu, Aug 31 2017
BRIEF-Qianhai Health Holdings' Yeung Wing Kong resigns as executive director
* Yeung Wing Kong has resigned as an executive director with effect from 31 Aug. 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2elkssM) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Qianhai Health enters strategic cooperation agreement with Zhejiang Medical Healthcare Group
* Company and Zhejiang Medical Healthcare Group Limited entered into strategic cooperation agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Qianhai Health posts HY profit attributable HK$18.166 million
* HY profit attributable hk$18.166 million versus loss of hk$129.872 million
BRIEF-Qianhai Health expects net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017
* Expected result due to absence of expenses related to recognition of write-down on inventories
