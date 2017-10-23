Edition:
Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd (0925.HK)

0925.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.34HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.34
Open
HK$0.34
Day's High
HK$0.35
Day's Low
HK$0.34
Volume
3,492,000
Avg. Vol
3,177,234
52-wk High
HK$0.53
52-wk Low
HK$0.31

BRIEF-Beijing Properties (Holdings) says HY revenue hk$162.8 million

* HY loss attributable to shareholders of co hk$115.1 million versus loss of hk$107 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Beijing Properties terminates acquisition of 49% equity interest in Bellomonte S. A

* Announces termination of connected and discloseable transaction acquisition of 49 pct equity interest in Bellomonte S. A

BRIEF-Beijing Properties (Holdings) Company entered into guarantee agreement

* Company, as guarantor, entered into guarantee agreement in favour of the bank

BRIEF-Beijing Properties updates on subscription for MillenMin Shares

* Refers to discloseable transaction of subscription for MillenMin shares & subscription receipts, disposal of interest in Bellomonte

BRIEF-Beijing Properties appoints Cheng Ching Fu as CFO

* Cheng Ching Fu has been appointed as an executive director and chief financial officer of co

