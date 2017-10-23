China LNG Group Ltd (0931.HK)
Tue, Oct 3 2017
BRIEF-China LNG Group says in negotiations with Enterprise Energy regarding LNG development in PRC
* In negotiation with Enterprise Energy in reaching cooperation in LNG upstream, midstream & downstream development in PRC
BRIEF-China Lng Group in negotiation to reach strategic cooperation with an energy company
* Is in negotiation with a state- owned enterprise energy co in reaching a strategic cooperation in lng upstream, midstream and downstream development
BRIEF-China LNG Group and Jiangyin Management to collaborate on construction project
* Company and Jiangyin Management committee entered into a strategic investment agreement
BRIEF-China LNG Group enters into Investment Cooperation Agreement
* Investment cooperation agreement entered into with people's government of Shaanxi Province Fuping County Zhuangli Town
BRIEF-China LNG Groups board proposes share consolidation
* Proposes to consolidate every 10 existing shares of par value of HK$0.002 each of co into 1 consolidated share of par value of HK$0.02 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China LNG Group updates on disposal of equity interest
* On 1 June 2017, China LNG Limited and Key Fit Group Limited entered into agreement for disposal of equity interest for us$52.2mln