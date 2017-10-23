Edition:
China LNG Group Ltd (0931.HK)

0931.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.33HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-2.21%)
Prev Close
HK$1.36
Open
HK$1.35
Day's High
HK$1.37
Day's Low
HK$1.32
Volume
3,322,500
Avg. Vol
7,130,662
52-wk High
HK$2.32
52-wk Low
HK$1.15

Tue, Oct 3 2017

BRIEF-China LNG Group says in negotiations with Enterprise Energy regarding LNG development in PRC

* In negotiation with Enterprise Energy in reaching cooperation in LNG upstream, midstream & downstream development in PRC

BRIEF-China Lng Group in negotiation to reach strategic cooperation with an energy company

* Is in negotiation with a state- owned enterprise energy co in reaching a strategic cooperation in lng upstream, midstream and downstream development

BRIEF-China LNG Group and Jiangyin Management to collaborate on construction project

* Company and Jiangyin Management committee entered into a strategic investment agreement

BRIEF-China LNG Group enters into Investment Cooperation Agreement

* Investment cooperation agreement entered into with people's government of Shaanxi Province Fuping County Zhuangli Town

BRIEF-China LNG Groups board proposes share consolidation

* Proposes to consolidate every 10 existing shares of par value of HK$0.002 each of co into 1 consolidated share of par value of HK$0.02 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China LNG Group updates on disposal of equity interest

* On 1 June 2017, China LNG Limited and Key Fit Group Limited entered into agreement for disposal of equity interest for us$52.2mln

