RM Group Holdings Ltd (0932.HK)

0932.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.23HKD
19 Jan 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
HK$3.20
Open
HK$3.22
Day's High
HK$3.33
Day's Low
HK$3.22
Volume
27,424,000
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
--
52-wk Low
--

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-RM Group Holdings appoints ‍Liao Zhe as executive director​

* ‍Liao Zhe appointed as an executive director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-RM Group Holdings announces ‍disposal of shares by controlling shareholder​

* Been notified by Able Island Group, controlling shareholder,that on 12 Sept 2017, it has entered into an agreement with Celestial Award

BRIEF-RM Group appoints So Kevin Hoi Chak as an executive director

* So Kevin Hoi Chak has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Rm Group Holdings announces acquisitions of Super Value Sporting Goods and Giant Bloom Holdings

* Announces transactions in relation to acquisitions of entire issued share capital of Super Value Sporting Goods and Giant Bloom Holdings

BRIEF-RM Group enters into share purchase agreement​

* ‍Company and vendors entered into share purchase agreement​

BRIEF-RM Group posts FY profit attributable of HK$12.7 million

* Profit for year attributable HK$12.7 million, up 22.3 percent

BRIEF-RM Group appoints Lai Wei Lam, William as executive director

* Lai Wei Lam, William has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

