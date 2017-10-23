RM Group Holdings Ltd (0932.HK)
0932.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.23HKD
19 Jan 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-RM Group Holdings appoints Liao Zhe as executive director
* Liao Zhe appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-RM Group Holdings announces disposal of shares by controlling shareholder
* Been notified by Able Island Group, controlling shareholder,that on 12 Sept 2017, it has entered into an agreement with Celestial Award
BRIEF-RM Group appoints So Kevin Hoi Chak as an executive director
* So Kevin Hoi Chak has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Rm Group Holdings announces acquisitions of Super Value Sporting Goods and Giant Bloom Holdings
* Announces transactions in relation to acquisitions of entire issued share capital of Super Value Sporting Goods and Giant Bloom Holdings
BRIEF-RM Group enters into share purchase agreement
* Company and vendors entered into share purchase agreement
BRIEF-RM Group posts FY profit attributable of HK$12.7 million
* Profit for year attributable HK$12.7 million, up 22.3 percent
BRIEF-RM Group appoints Lai Wei Lam, William as executive director
* Lai Wei Lam, William has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
