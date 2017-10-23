China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK)
78.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.40 (-0.50%)
HK$79.30
HK$79.35
HK$79.45
HK$78.50
13,820,685
16,166,092
HK$91.40
HK$78.20
CORRECTED-China Mobile reports 4.6 pct rise in 9-month net profit
China Mobile reports 4.6 percent rise in 9-month net profit
BRIEF-China Mobile 9-mnth profit attributable up 4.6 pct
* 9-mnth profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB92.1 billion, up by 4.6%
UPDATE 2-China Mobile's H1 profit climbs, shares jump after special dividend
* Shares of firm jump as much as 5.8 pct after dividend (Recasts, adds share price)
BRIEF-China Mobile announces renewal of network assets leasing agreement with CMCC
* Co and CMCC agreed to renew network assets leasing agreement according to its terms for a term of one year commencing on 1 january 2018
China Mobile posts 3.5 pct rise in H1 profit on 4G subscriber gains
HONG KONG, Aug 10 China Mobile Ltd, the country's top telecommunications operator, reported on Thursday a 3.5 percent rise in first-half net profit as it added 4G subscribers.
BRIEF-Hengtong Optic-Electric wins bid to provide cables from China Mobile
July 30 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd * Says it won a bid to provide cables from China Mobile Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/wewy44 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRIEF-Mobi Development Co wins bid for China Mobile's base station antennae centralized procurement
* Mobi Development Co wins the bid for China Mobile's 946,000 base station antennae centralized procurement for 2017-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Guangdong Eastone Century Technology wins bid for China Mobile project in Guangdong province
June 23 Guangdong Eastone Century Technology Co Ltd
BRIEF-Nokia signs ultra-broadband access technology deal with China Mobile
* says Nokia and China Mobile are deploying millions of home gateways to provide residential customers across 29 different provinces in China with access to fiber-based ultra-broadband applications and intelligent home services