Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd (0950.HK)
0950.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings says interim dividend hk$0.034 per ordinary share
* Hy profit attributable hk$78.690 million versus hk$68.311 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Lee's Pharmaceutical reports qtrly profit attributable HK$46.4 mln
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of company HK$46.4 million versus HK$53.1 million
BRIEF-Lee's Pharmaceutical says unit and COF enter shareholder loan agreement
* Lee's international to advance shareholder loan in principle amount of hk$10 million to cof at an interest rate of 4% per annum Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdwGIC) Further company coverage:
