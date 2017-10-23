China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd (0966.HK)
Tue, Sep 19 2017
BRIEF-China Taiping Insurance says TSFL entered into finance leasing framework agreement
* TSFL entered into finance leasing framework agreement with China Petrochemical Corporation
BRIEF-Ageas and China Taiping sign strategic cooperation agreement
* AGEAS AND CHINA TAIPING GROUP SIGN STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-China Taiping Insurance announces 8-mnth gross premium income for Taiping Life Insurance
* Gross premium income for period Jan 2017 to August 2017 for Taiping Life Insurance Co was RMB89.60 bln versus RMB70.14 bln Source text (http://bit.ly/2y50IlR) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Taiping Insurance says HY total premiums written was up 21.4 pct
* HY total premiums written and policy fees reached HK$114.0 billion, increased by 21.4pct
BRIEF-China Taiping Insurance entered into share purchase agreement
* Co, as purchaser, entered into share purchase agreement with china taiping insurance group (hk)
BRIEF-China Taiping Insurance announces Jan to May gross premium income of Life Insurance Business
* Gross premium income of Taiping Life Insurance Company Limited for period January 2017 To May 2017 is RMB 69.18 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Taiping Insurance says appointed Zhang Ruohan as CFO
* Zhang Ruohan, joint company secretary of company, has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Taiping Insurance says Taiping Life Insurance Co's gross premium income for Jan-April RMB63.50 bln
* Taiping Life Insurance Co's gross premium income for period january 2017 to april 2017 rmb 63.50 billion versus rmb 47.75 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)