Edition:
India

Chiho Environmental Group Ltd (0976.HK)

0976.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-2.35%)
Prev Close
HK$4.26
Open
HK$4.25
Day's High
HK$4.25
Day's Low
HK$4.06
Volume
1,970,000
Avg. Vol
4,189,008
52-wk High
HK$6.13
52-wk Low
HK$3.16

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0976.HK Market Views