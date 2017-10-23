BRIEF-China Merchants Land updates on further capital contribution to Foshan Dingtu Property * ‍Refers to cooperation agreement entered into between Guangzhou Dingjia Property and Foshan Merchants Property​

BRIEF-China Merchants Land posts HY profit attributable rmb 287.821 mln * HY profit attributable rmb 287.821 million versus rmb 50.501 million

BRIEF-China Merchants Land updates on aggregate contracted sales for period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017 * For period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017, group achieved aggregate contracted sales of approximately RMB7.39 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Merchants Land Group expects to record an increase in HY revenue and profits * Group is expected to record a substantial increase in revenue and profits for six month period ended 30 June 2017