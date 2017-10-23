Edition:
China Merchants Land Ltd (0978.HK)

0978.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-2.65%)
Prev Close
HK$1.51
Open
HK$1.51
Day's High
HK$1.51
Day's Low
HK$1.45
Volume
10,338,000
Avg. Vol
9,601,721
52-wk High
HK$1.92
52-wk Low
HK$1.07

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-China Merchants Land achieved aggregate contracted sales of RMB17.39 bln ‍for 9 months

* For period from 1 July 2017 to 30 Sept 2017, group achieved aggregate contracted sales of approximately RMB4 billion​

BRIEF-China Merchants Land updates on further capital contribution to Foshan Dingtu Property

* ‍Refers to cooperation agreement entered into between Guangzhou Dingjia Property and Foshan Merchants Property​

BRIEF-China Merchants Land posts HY profit attributable rmb 287.821 mln

* HY profit attributable rmb 287.821 million versus rmb 50.501 million

BRIEF-China Merchants Land updates on aggregate contracted sales for period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017

* For period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017, group achieved aggregate contracted sales of approximately RMB7.39 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Merchants Land Group expects to record an increase in HY revenue and profits

* Group is expected to record a substantial increase in revenue and profits for six month period ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-China Merchants Land updates on acquisition of land use right

* Chongqing Merchants Yi Cheng entered into land use rights grant contract with Chongqing Land bureau in relation to acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

