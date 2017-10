BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket Holdings appoints Xu Tao has as executive director * Qi Yue-Hong has tendered her resignation as general manager of company and as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co says HY loss attributable RMB4.8 mln * HY loss for period attributable to owners of company RMB4.8 million versus profit of RMB2.9 million

BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket expects to record a net loss HY 2017 * Expected to record a net loss ranging from approximately rmb4 million to rmb5 million for six months ended 30 june 2017

BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket Holdings updates on share transfer deals and resumption of trading * Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017

China's Lianhua Supermarket says Alibaba takes 18 pct stake HONG KONG China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd .

BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket seeks trading halt * Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017