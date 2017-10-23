Edition:
Ground International Development Ltd (0989.HK)

0989.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.83HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
HK$1.81
Open
HK$1.81
Day's High
HK$1.83
Day's Low
HK$1.79
Volume
1,690,000
Avg. Vol
2,463,809
52-wk High
HK$2.33
52-wk Low
HK$1.35

BRIEF-Ground International Development ‍expects group to record 75% fall in HY net profit

* Expected that group may record a significant decrease of over 75 pct in its net profit for HY

BRIEF-Ground International Development enters framework agreement for possible cooperation project

* Co & potential partner will inject capital of not more than RMB200 million into proposed JV co

BRIEF-Ground International Development enters corporate guarantee for provision of loan of RMB149 mln

* Entered corporate guarantee in favour of bank as security for provision of loan of rmb149 million by bank to ground investment

BRIEF-Ground International Development says Shanghai Jinhan entered disposal deal

* Shanghai Jinhan entered into disposal agreement with Jilin Guangyuan

BRIEF-Ground International Development updates on acquisition in Yanji City

* On 10 May 2017, unit succeeded in a public tender for acquisition of land use right of a land parcel in Yanji City

BRIEF-Ground International Development unit enters into subscription agreements

* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee

