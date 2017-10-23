BRIEF-Ground International Development enters framework agreement for possible cooperation project * Co & potential partner will inject capital of not more than RMB200 million into proposed JV co

BRIEF-Ground International Development enters corporate guarantee for provision of loan of RMB149 mln * Entered corporate guarantee in favour of bank as security for provision of loan of rmb149 million by bank to ground investment

BRIEF-Ground International Development says Shanghai Jinhan entered disposal deal * Shanghai Jinhan entered into disposal agreement with Jilin Guangyuan

BRIEF-Ground International Development updates on acquisition in Yanji City * On 10 May 2017, unit succeeded in a public tender for acquisition of land use right of a land parcel in Yanji City