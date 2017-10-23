Sept 25 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd

Sept 21 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd

Aug 28 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd:

July 7 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd:

June 29 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd

June 21 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd

June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd

May 15 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd