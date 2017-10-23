Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd (0993.HK)
0993.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+1.04%)
HK$0.03 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
HK$2.89
HK$2.89
Open
HK$2.91
HK$2.91
Day's High
HK$2.93
HK$2.93
Day's Low
HK$2.86
HK$2.86
Volume
729,000
729,000
Avg. Vol
706,544
706,544
52-wk High
HK$3.49
HK$3.49
52-wk Low
HK$1.84
HK$1.84
Select another date:
BRIEF-Huarong International Financial enters facility agreement for up to HK$1.36 bln
Oct 23 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd :
BRIEF-Huarong International Financial as borrower enters facility agreement of up to HK$775 million
Sept 25 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-Huarong International Financial anounces subscription of offshore preference shares
Sept 21 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-Huarong International Financial Holdings updates on facility agreement
Aug 28 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd:
BRIEF-Huarong International financial as borrower enters into facility letter
July 7 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd:
BRIEF-Huarong International Financial enters facility letter
June 29 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-Huarong International Financial enters facility agreement with a bank
June 21 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Gain Sun Ventures, Huaxin Hong Kong and Huaxin Shanghai enter subscription agreement
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-Huarong international financial's unit enters loan agreement
May 15 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-Huarong International Financial enters into loan agreement
May 12 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
Select another date: