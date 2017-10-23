Edition:
India

Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd (0993.HK)

0993.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
HK$2.89
Open
HK$2.91
Day's High
HK$2.93
Day's Low
HK$2.86
Volume
729,000
Avg. Vol
706,544
52-wk High
HK$3.49
52-wk Low
HK$1.84

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0993.HK Market Views