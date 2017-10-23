Edition:
Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd (0996.HK)

0996.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.40
Open
HK$0.41
Day's High
HK$0.41
Day's Low
HK$0.40
Volume
13,460,000
Avg. Vol
28,967,686
52-wk High
HK$0.95
52-wk Low
HK$0.39

Wed, Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-Carnival Group International posts HY revenue of HK$903.9 mln

* HY adjusted net profit HK$121.048 million versus loss of HK$117.228 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Carnival Group International says group expects substantial increase in HY loss

* Group expects to record a substantial increase in loss for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Carnival Group International proposes rights issue to raise about HK$1,677 million

Aug 16 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd :

BRIEF-Carnival Group International expects gain of about HK$219 million for 6 months ended 30 June

* Based on preliminary review gain on investments in financial assets is about HK$219 million for 6 months ended 30 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Carnival Group International entered into placing agreement

June 23 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:

BRIEF-Carnival group international enters placing agreement

* Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Carnival Group International Holdings to place up to 300 mln new shares

May 4 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd :

