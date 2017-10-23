Edition:
China Citic Bank Corp Ltd (0998.HK)

0998.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.06HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
HK$5.13
Open
HK$5.13
Day's High
HK$5.14
Day's Low
HK$5.06
Volume
33,472,979
Avg. Vol
45,925,631
52-wk High
HK$5.50
52-wk Low
HK$4.69

BRIEF-China Citic Bank plans 50 bln yuan bond issue, unit brings in investors

* Says unit China Citic Bank International plans to bring in five investors with total investment at about HK$9.05 billion ($1.16 billion)

BRIEF-China Citic Bank's deputy head of the bank resigns due to change in job role

* Says deputy head of the bank Zhu Jialin resigns due to change in job role

BRIEF-China CITIC Bank says vice president Zhu Jialin tendered his resignation

* Zhu Jialin, vice president of China Citic Bank Corporation Limited tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-China Citic Bank announces resignation of supervisors

* Wen Shuping, Ma Haiqing resigned as supervisors of China Citic Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Citic Bank Corp announces renewal of agreements with Citic Group

* With citic group entered into third-party escrow service framework agreement, asset custody service framework agreement

BRIEF-China Citic Bank's H1 net profit up 1.7 pct y/y

* Says H1 net profit up 1.7 percent y/y at 24.0 billion yuan ($3.60 billion)

BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets regulatory approval for its direct bank to operate

* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its direct bank to operate

BRIEF-China Citic Bank Corp to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 24

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.215 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 21

BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets banking regulator's approval for A-share convertible bonds issue

* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 40 billion yuan ($5.88 billion) A-share convertible bonds

BRIEF-Zhejiang Shibao enters 23rd citic wealth management product agreement with China Citic Bank

* Co & China Citic Bank entered into 23rd Citic wealth management product agreement & 24th Citi wealth management product agreement

