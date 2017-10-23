Edition:
C.banner International Holdings Ltd (1028.HK)

1028.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.68
Open
HK$2.68
Day's High
HK$2.69
Day's Low
HK$2.64
Volume
756,000
Avg. Vol
898,133
52-wk High
HK$3.35
52-wk Low
HK$1.86

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Oci International and C.Banner International enter into subscription agreement

* Oci Capital Limited and C.Banner International entered into subscription agreement

BRIEF-C.banner International announces acqusition of stake in ‍EtonKids Educational Group​

* Co & Standard Chartered Financial Holdings, Standard Chartered Private Equity Korea III entered into sale and purchase agreement

BRIEF-C.Banner International announces issue of convertible bonds and notes

* Cheer Hope Holdings Limited and guarantor entered into subscription agreement

BRIEF-C.Banner International appoints Yuan Zhenhua as CFO

* Ngan Wing Ho resigned as chief financial officer of company

BRIEF-C.Banner International updates on establishment of a joint venture company

* On 19 May 2017, Xuzhou C.Banner entered into jv agreement with Madden Asia for establishment of jv company

