C.banner International Holdings Ltd (1028.HK)
1028.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.68
HK$2.68
Open
HK$2.68
HK$2.68
Day's High
HK$2.69
HK$2.69
Day's Low
HK$2.64
HK$2.64
Volume
756,000
756,000
Avg. Vol
898,133
898,133
52-wk High
HK$3.35
HK$3.35
52-wk Low
HK$1.86
HK$1.86
Fri, Sep 29 2017
BRIEF-Oci International and C.Banner International enter into subscription agreement
* Oci Capital Limited and C.Banner International entered into subscription agreement
BRIEF-C.banner International announces acqusition of stake in EtonKids Educational Group
* Co & Standard Chartered Financial Holdings, Standard Chartered Private Equity Korea III entered into sale and purchase agreement
BRIEF-C.Banner International announces issue of convertible bonds and notes
* Cheer Hope Holdings Limited and guarantor entered into subscription agreement
BRIEF-C.Banner International appoints Yuan Zhenhua as CFO
* Ngan Wing Ho resigned as chief financial officer of company
BRIEF-C.Banner International updates on establishment of a joint venture company
* On 19 May 2017, Xuzhou C.Banner entered into jv agreement with Madden Asia for establishment of jv company
