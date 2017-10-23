BRIEF-C.banner International announces acqusition of stake in ‍EtonKids Educational Group​ * Co & Standard Chartered Financial Holdings, Standard Chartered Private Equity Korea III entered into sale and purchase agreement

BRIEF-C.Banner International announces issue of convertible bonds and notes * Cheer Hope Holdings Limited and guarantor entered into subscription agreement

BRIEF-C.Banner International appoints Yuan Zhenhua as CFO * Ngan Wing Ho resigned as chief financial officer of company