APT Satellite Holdings Ltd (1045.HK)
1045.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.74HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
HK$3.72
Open
HK$3.72
Day's High
HK$3.77
Day's Low
HK$3.67
Volume
359,000
Avg. Vol
350,266
52-wk High
HK$5.49
52-wk Low
HK$3.58
Mon, Sep 11 2017
BRIEF-APT satellite's unit enters into loan agreement
* Unit entered into loan agreement in principal amount of HK$345.5 million with APT Mobile Satcom (HK)
BRIEF-APT Satellite Holdings signs services agreement with China Satellite Communications
* Signed agreement with China Satellite Communications for provision of transponder & communication services for 3-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-APT Satellite updates on legal proceedings involving unit
* On 26 June, APT Satellite Company received summons and complaint filed by Fashion Television LLC as plaintiff against APT HK
