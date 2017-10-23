Edition:
India

Yuexiu Transport infrastructure Ltd (1052.HK)

1052.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
HK$5.73
Open
HK$5.73
Day's High
HK$5.73
Day's Low
HK$5.64
Volume
964,000
Avg. Vol
1,117,506
52-wk High
HK$6.28
52-wk Low
HK$4.73

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 1052.HK Market Views