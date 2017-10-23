Edition:
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (1055.HK)

1055.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
HK$5.45
Open
HK$5.47
Day's High
HK$5.51
Day's Low
HK$5.41
Volume
5,932,046
Avg. Vol
14,510,397
52-wk High
HK$6.84
52-wk Low
HK$3.99

Fri, Oct 20 2017

Photo

China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 billion

SHANGHAI China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.

China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 bln

BRIEF-China Southern Airlines signs agreement to buy aircraft from Boeing

* Says it signs agreement to buy 8 B777-300ER, 30 B737-8 aircraft from Boeing

UPDATE 1-Chinese airlines face storm of higher costs, falling returns

* Profits crimped by declining passenger yields, rising fuel price

China Southern Airlines first-half profit falls 11.6 pct

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 China Southern Airlines on Tuesday posted a 11.6 percent fall in first-half profit, as foreign exchange gains failed to offset the impact of higher fuel prices and lower returns on international flights.

BRIEF-CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC Joint Venture with China Southern Airlines

* CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC joint venture with China Southern Airlines

BRIEF-Ramco Systems gets order from China Southern Airlines General Aviation

* Gets order from China Southern Airlines General Aviation for integrating its organization-wide maintenance, engineering operations Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uTJAhl) Further company coverage:

China Southern Air to raise up to $1.9 billion in share issue for aircraft purchase, capital boost

HONG KONG China Southern Airlines said on Monday it will raise up to 12.7 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) in a private sale of new shares to fund the purchase of aeroplanes and replenish working capital.

China Southern Air to raise up to $1.9 bln in share issue for aircraft purchase, capital boost

HONG KONG, June 26 China Southern Airlines said on Monday it will raise up to 12.7 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) in a private sale of new shares to fund the purchase of aeroplanes and replenish working capital.

China Southern to buy 20 Airbus jets for close to $6 billion

SHANGHAI, April 26 China Southern Airlines has signed a deal worth nearly $6 billion to buy 20 aircraft from European planemaker Airbus SE, the Chinese carrier said on Wednesday.

