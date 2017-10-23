China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 bln SHANGHAI, Oct 20 China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Chinese airlines face storm of higher costs, falling returns * Profits crimped by declining passenger yields, rising fuel price

China Southern Airlines first-half profit falls 11.6 pct SHANGHAI, Aug 29 China Southern Airlines on Tuesday posted a 11.6 percent fall in first-half profit, as foreign exchange gains failed to offset the impact of higher fuel prices and lower returns on international flights.

BRIEF-CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC Joint Venture with China Southern Airlines * CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC joint venture with China Southern Airlines

BRIEF-Ramco Systems gets order from China Southern Airlines General Aviation * Gets order from China Southern Airlines General Aviation for integrating its organization-wide maintenance, engineering operations Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uTJAhl) Further company coverage:

China Southern Air to raise up to $1.9 billion in share issue for aircraft purchase, capital boost HONG KONG China Southern Airlines said on Monday it will raise up to 12.7 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) in a private sale of new shares to fund the purchase of aeroplanes and replenish working capital.

