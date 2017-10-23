China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (1055.HK)
Fri, Oct 20 2017
China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 billion
SHANGHAI China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.
UPDATE 1-Chinese airlines face storm of higher costs, falling returns
* Profits crimped by declining passenger yields, rising fuel price
China Southern Airlines first-half profit falls 11.6 pct
SHANGHAI, Aug 29 China Southern Airlines on Tuesday posted a 11.6 percent fall in first-half profit, as foreign exchange gains failed to offset the impact of higher fuel prices and lower returns on international flights.
China Southern Air to raise up to $1.9 billion in share issue for aircraft purchase, capital boost
HONG KONG China Southern Airlines said on Monday it will raise up to 12.7 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) in a private sale of new shares to fund the purchase of aeroplanes and replenish working capital.
China Southern to buy 20 Airbus jets for close to $6 billion
SHANGHAI, April 26 China Southern Airlines has signed a deal worth nearly $6 billion to buy 20 aircraft from European planemaker Airbus SE, the Chinese carrier said on Wednesday.