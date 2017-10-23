BRIEF-Alibaba Pictures Group enters payment services framework agreement with Alipay * Co entered into payment services framework agreement with Alipay, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant Financial

BRIEF-Alibaba Pictures Group appoints Fan Luyuan as CEO * More Change Of Chief Executive Officer And Composition Of Executive Committee

BRIEF-Alibaba Pictures Group updates on acquisition of minority interests in a subsidiary * Zhonglian Shengshi, indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of co, entered into equity transfer agreement with six minority shareholders