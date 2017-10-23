TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd (1070.HK)
1070.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.08 (-1.90%)
HK$-0.08 (-1.90%)
Prev Close
HK$4.22
HK$4.22
Open
HK$4.22
HK$4.22
Day's High
HK$4.32
HK$4.32
Day's Low
HK$4.10
HK$4.10
Volume
3,101,300
3,101,300
Avg. Vol
1,378,928
1,378,928
52-wk High
HK$4.45
HK$4.45
52-wk Low
HK$3.38
HK$3.38
Select another date:
Fri, Sep 22 2017
BRIEF-TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings updates on management changes
* Kevin Wang Cheng has been appointed as an executive director of company
BRIEF-TCL Multimedia Technology expects to record significant increase in consolidated profit for 6 months ended June 30 2017
* Group is expected to record a significant increase in its consolidated profit for six months ended 30 june 2017
BRIEF-TCL Multimedia Technology announces arrangement regarding capital increase of a unit
* Announces arrangement in respect of capital increase of a subsidiary by company and Tencent Digital
Select another date: