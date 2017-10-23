Edition:
Huadian Power International Corp Ltd (1071.HK)

1071.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
HK$3.14
Open
HK$3.15
Day's High
HK$3.20
Day's Low
HK$3.14
Volume
8,650,000
Avg. Vol
10,041,927
52-wk High
HK$3.79
52-wk Low
HK$3.04

