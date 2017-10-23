Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd (1076.HK)
1076.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.13HKD
1:29pm IST
0.13HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-2.99%)
HK$-0.00 (-2.99%)
Prev Close
HK$0.13
HK$0.13
Open
HK$0.13
HK$0.13
Day's High
HK$0.13
HK$0.13
Day's Low
HK$0.13
HK$0.13
Volume
97,249,840
97,249,840
Avg. Vol
33,365,916
33,365,916
52-wk High
HK$0.16
HK$0.16
52-wk Low
HK$0.10
HK$0.10
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-Imperial Pacific International Holdings enters into placing agreements
Aug 9 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-Imperial Pacific International enters placing agreement with Convoy Investment Services
June 16 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
Fitch Withdraws Rating on Imperial Pacific's Proposed Secured Notes
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'B-(EXP)' expected rating assigned to Hong Kong-based Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited's (IPI, CCC) proposed US dollar senior secured notes. The rating has been withdrawn as the debt issuance is no longer expected to convert to final ratings. The notes were due to be issued by Imperial Pacific International (CNMI), LLC. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable as the
Select another date: