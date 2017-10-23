Edition:
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (1093.HK)

1093.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.28 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
HK$13.40
Open
HK$13.58
Day's High
HK$13.90
Day's Low
HK$13.40
Volume
36,446,853
Avg. Vol
12,667,552
52-wk High
HK$13.90
52-wk Low
HK$7.43

Fri, Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group ‍to issue 189 mln placing shares at HK$12.44 per share​

* ‍shall issue 189 million placing shares at placing price of hk$12.44 per share​

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group updates on trading halt

* ‍seeks trading halt pending release of announcement regarding placing of new shares under general mandate​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical says‍ trading in shares of co has been halted

* ‍Trading in shares of co has been halted at 9:08 a.m. on oct 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group's unit buys 1.31 PCT stake in CSPC Innovation Pharmaceutical

* Unit announces ‍acquisition of 1.31 percent stake in CSPC Innovation Pharmaceutical Co for RMB 9.4 million

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group receives U.S.FDA orphan-drug designation for malignant tumour treatment drug

* Group's Malignant Tumour Treatment Drug "Mitoxantrone Hydrochloride Liposome' was granted orphan-drug designation by the U.S. FDA

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical appoints vice-chairman and rotating CEO

* Pan Waidong has been appointed as vice-chairman and rotating chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical announces retirement of executive director

* Wang Shunlong retired from office as executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group says qtrly profit attributable HK$ 637.9 mln vs HK$505.6 mln

* Qtrly profit attributable hk$ 637.9 million versus hk$505.6 million

