SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD (1099.HK)
1099.HK on Hong Kong Stock
35.20HKD
11:45am IST
35.20HKD
11:45am IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.45 (+1.29%)
HK$0.45 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
HK$34.75
HK$34.75
Open
HK$34.55
HK$34.55
Day's High
HK$35.20
HK$35.20
Day's Low
HK$34.35
HK$34.35
Volume
3,779,012
3,779,012
Avg. Vol
5,277,520
5,277,520
52-wk High
HK$38.30
HK$38.30
52-wk Low
HK$31.20
HK$31.20
Select another date:
Wed, Sep 27 2017
BRIEF-Sinopharm Group clarifies on research report published by a financial research company
* Aware of research report published by a financial research company questioning co's accounting recognition of operating cash flow
BRIEF-Sinopharm Group Co appoints Li Zhiming as chairman
* Resolved to elect Li Zhiming as chairman of board and Chen Qiyu as vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Ludao Technology Co announces formation of JV
* Ludao PRC, Sinopharm TCM and Lu Xian Cao Tang entered into capital contribution agreement
BRIEF-Sinopharm Group Co Ltd posts HY profit attributable rmb2.76 billion
* HY profit attributable to owners of parent RMB2.76 billion versus RMB2.53 billion
Select another date: