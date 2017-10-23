Edition:
India

SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD (1099.HK)

1099.HK on Hong Kong Stock

35.20HKD
11:45am IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.45 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
HK$34.75
Open
HK$34.55
Day's High
HK$35.20
Day's Low
HK$34.35
Volume
3,779,012
Avg. Vol
5,277,520
52-wk High
HK$38.30
52-wk Low
HK$31.20

Select another date:

Wed, Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Sinopharm Group clarifies on research report published by a financial research company

* Aware of research report published by a financial research company questioning co's accounting recognition of operating cash flow

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Sinopharm Group Co appoints Li Zhiming as chairman

* Resolved to elect Li Zhiming as chairman of board and Chen Qiyu as vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Ludao Technology Co announces formation of JV

* Ludao PRC, Sinopharm TCM and Lu Xian Cao Tang entered into capital contribution agreement

BRIEF-Sinopharm Group Co Ltd posts HY profit attributable rmb2.76 billion

* HY profit attributable to owners of parent RMB2.76 billion versus RMB2.53 billion

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 1099.HK Market Views