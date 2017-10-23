Fitch Rates Chong Hing Bank's Subordinated Notes Final 'BBB-' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based Chong Hing Bank Limited's (CHB; BBB/Stable) new issue of USD383 million 3.876% Basel III-compliant Tier-2 subordinated notes a final 'BBB-' rating. The issued notes, of which USD23 million stem from the exchange of Basel II-compliant Tier-2 (B2T2) notes, will mature after 10 years and will be callable by CHB after five years. They will qualify as Tier-2 capital as t

BRIEF-Chong Hing Bank ‍expects 16 pct decline in net profit before taxation for six months ended 30 June 2017​ * Expects a decline in group's consolidated net profit before taxation, in region of approximately 16%, for six months ended 30 june 2017​