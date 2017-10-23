Edition:
India

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (1114.HK)

1114.HK on Hong Kong Stock

21.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
HK$21.55
Open
HK$21.55
Day's High
HK$22.00
Day's Low
HK$21.35
Volume
15,784,239
Avg. Vol
19,021,808
52-wk High
HK$23.85
52-wk Low
HK$9.04

Select another date:

Fri, Aug 25 2017

BRIEF-Brilliance China Automotive posts HY profit attributable of RMB 2.31 bln

* Interim ‍ profit attributable to equity holders RMB 2.31 billion versus RMB 1.8 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Brilliance China Automotive posts HY profit attributable of RMB 2.31 bln

* Interim ‍ profit attributable to equity holders RMB 2.31 billion versus RMB 1.8 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Renault-Brilliance deal seeks to tap China van growth

PARIS Renault announced a major new commercial vehicles partnership with China's Brilliance on Wednesday, hoping to tap a buoyant market for light trucks and vans that is expected to outperform Chinese car sales growth.

Renault shares edge higher on new venture deal with Brilliance China Automotive

PARIS, July 5 Shares in French carmaker Renault edged up on Wednesday after Renault struck a deal to buy a 49 percent stake in Shenyang Brilliance JinBei Automobile company as part of its move to boost sales in China of light commercial vehicles.

BRIEF-Renault confirms new deal with Brilliance China Automotive

* Renault and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (CBA) have signed a binding framework cooperation agreement related to the formation of a joint venture in China dedicated to the manufacture and sale of light commercial vehicles (LCV)

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 1114.HK Market Views