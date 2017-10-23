China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd (1117.HK)
1117.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.68
HK$1.68
Open
HK$1.67
HK$1.67
Day's High
HK$1.70
HK$1.70
Day's Low
HK$1.67
HK$1.67
Volume
4,931,154
4,931,154
Avg. Vol
3,016,998
3,016,998
52-wk High
HK$2.15
HK$2.15
52-wk Low
HK$1.30
HK$1.30
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 29 2017
BRIEF-China Modern Dairy Holdings posts HY revenue of RMB2.34 bln
* HY loss and total comprehensive expense attributable to owners of company RMB666.3 million versus loss of RMB565.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Modern Dairy expects HY consol net loss attributable to be not less than RMB500 mln
* Expected that group will record a consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders of company of not less than rmb500 million for HY
BRIEF-China Modern Dairy Holdings'unit enters framework supply agreements
* Unit enters framework supply agreement with Fuyuan, a connected person, to supply of feedstuffs to Modern Farm Group
Select another date: