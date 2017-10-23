Edition:
India

China Water Industry Group Ltd (1129.HK)

1129.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+3.23%)
Prev Close
HK$1.55
Open
HK$1.60
Day's High
HK$1.62
Day's Low
HK$1.56
Volume
3,395,200
Avg. Vol
2,161,524
52-wk High
HK$1.88
52-wk Low
HK$1.20

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 1129.HK Market Views