Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd (1157.HK)
1157.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.71HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.07 (-1.85%)
Prev Close
HK$3.78
Open
HK$3.78
Day's High
HK$3.80
Day's Low
HK$3.65
Volume
11,376,837
Avg. Vol
14,423,796
52-wk High
HK$4.79
52-wk Low
HK$2.71
Zoomlion to sell environmental equipment unit to 4 buyers for $1.7 bln
BEIJING, May 21 Chinese construction equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd said on Sunday it would sell 80 percent of its environmental equipment unit to a group of four companies for 11.6 billion yuan ($1.7 billion).
