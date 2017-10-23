Edition:
Solartech International Holdings Ltd (1166.HK)

1166.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
HK$0.73
Open
HK$0.71
Day's High
HK$0.73
Day's Low
HK$0.70
Volume
14,536,001
Avg. Vol
18,712,701
52-wk High
HK$0.74
52-wk Low
HK$0.36

