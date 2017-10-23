Edition:
Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd (1169.HK)

1169.HK on Hong Kong Stock

21.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
HK$20.95
Open
HK$21.00
Day's High
HK$21.10
Day's Low
HK$20.75
Volume
2,177,555
Avg. Vol
4,642,864
52-wk High
HK$22.45
52-wk Low
HK$11.48

BRIEF-Haier Electronics Group appoints Li Hua Gang as CEO

* ‍zhou Yun Jie will relinquish his role as CEO and remain as an executive director and Chairman​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Haier Electronics HY profit attributable up 20.6 pct

* HY profit for period attributable RMB1.36 billion, up 20.6 pct

BRIEF-Haier Electronics proposes to appoint Yin Jing as non-executive director

* Zhang Yong had tendered notice to company that he would retire as a non-executive director

BRIEF-Haier Electronics posts Q1 net profit of RMB683 mln

* Q1 net profit attributable RMB683 million versus RMB567 million

