Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd (1169.HK)
1169.HK on Hong Kong Stock
21.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
HK$20.95
Open
HK$21.00
Day's High
HK$21.10
Day's Low
HK$20.75
Volume
2,177,555
Avg. Vol
4,642,864
52-wk High
HK$22.45
52-wk Low
HK$11.48
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 24 2017
BRIEF-Haier Electronics Group appoints Li Hua Gang as CEO
* zhou Yun Jie will relinquish his role as CEO and remain as an executive director and Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Haier Electronics HY profit attributable up 20.6 pct
* HY profit for period attributable RMB1.36 billion, up 20.6 pct
BRIEF-Haier Electronics proposes to appoint Yin Jing as non-executive director
* Zhang Yong had tendered notice to company that he would retire as a non-executive director
BRIEF-Haier Electronics posts Q1 net profit of RMB683 mln
* Q1 net profit attributable RMB683 million versus RMB567 million
