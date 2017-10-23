Edition:
India

Zhuguang Holdings Group Co Ltd (1176.HK)

1176.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.06HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.06
Open
HK$1.07
Day's High
HK$1.07
Day's Low
HK$1.05
Volume
3,222,000
Avg. Vol
4,920,714
52-wk High
HK$1.28
52-wk Low
HK$0.64

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings Group ‍terminates disposal of Gains Wide Holdings Ltd

* Terminates disposal of 100 pct interest in gains wide holdings ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings posts HY profit for the period HK$103.9 mln

* HY profit for the period HK$103.9 million versus loss of HK$149.8 million

BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings Group says Guangdong Xilong Property Development enters sp agreements

* Guangdong Xilong Property Development and Zhu Jingyu, Zhu Zitao And Zhu Ziyu entered into sp agreements

BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings says unit, South Trend entered into SP agreement

* Unit, South Trend, Quan Xing Holdings and Cheung Fong Wing (as guarantor) entered into SP agreement

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 1176.HK Market Views