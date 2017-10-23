BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group announces freeze of shares of a subsidiary company * Court had made an order to freeze 70% equity interest of Southern China Petrochemical Exchange Centre

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group update on summons received by subsidiary * Responsible person of Quanzhou Shipyard summoned to appear before enforcement division of court on 15 September 2017​

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals responds to statement published by individual investor * Responds to statement published by individual investor regarding business operations

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group expects to record loss attributable for HY * Expects to record loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 june 2017,

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals proposes share consolidation * Proposes that every 8 issued and unissued existing shares of HK$0.01 each be consolidated into 1 consolidated share of HK$0.08 each Source text (http://bit.ly/2tiebEY) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group announces loan capitalization agreement * Company entered into a loan capitalization agreement with ws energy pte. Ltd