Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd (1192.HK)

1192.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
HK$0.24
Open
HK$0.24
Day's High
HK$0.24
Day's Low
HK$0.24
Volume
2,439,514
Avg. Vol
4,622,325
52-wk High
HK$1.14
52-wk Low
HK$0.20

Wed, Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals says Guangdong Zhenrong Energy and its unit ordered to wind up

* Controlling shareholder, Guangdong Zhenrong Energy and its unit were ordered for winding up by high court of Hong Kong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group announces freeze of shares of a subsidiary company

* Court had made an order to freeze 70% equity interest of Southern China Petrochemical Exchange Centre

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group update on summons received by subsidiary

* Responsible person of Quanzhou Shipyard summoned to appear before enforcement division of court on 15 September 2017​

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals responds to statement published by individual investor

* Responds to statement published by individual investor regarding business operations

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group expects to record loss attributable for HY

* Expects to record loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 june 2017,

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals proposes share consolidation

* Proposes that every 8 issued and unissued existing shares of HK$0.01 each be consolidated into 1 consolidated share of HK$0.08 each Source text (http://bit.ly/2tiebEY) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group announces loan capitalization agreement

* Company entered into a loan capitalization agreement with ws energy pte. Ltd

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group enters loan capitalization agreement with subscriber Jemarine Pte. Ltd

* company entered into a loan capitalization agreement with subscriber jemarine pte. Ltd

