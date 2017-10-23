Edition:
India

Midland Holdings Ltd (1200.HK)

1200.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
HK$2.17
Open
HK$2.17
Day's High
HK$2.17
Day's Low
HK$2.14
Volume
178,000
Avg. Vol
943,664
52-wk High
HK$2.89
52-wk Low
HK$1.93

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-Midland Holdings says HY profit for period HK$115.7 mln

* HY profit for period HK$115.7 million versus loss of HK$137.1 mln‍​

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 1200.HK Market Views