MMG Ltd (1208.HK)
1208.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.54%)
HK$0.02 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
HK$3.68
HK$3.68
Open
HK$3.64
HK$3.64
Day's High
HK$3.72
HK$3.72
Day's Low
HK$3.59
HK$3.59
Volume
12,837,000
12,837,000
Avg. Vol
22,672,784
22,672,784
52-wk High
HK$4.05
HK$4.05
52-wk Low
HK$1.68
HK$1.68
Select another date:
Thu, Oct 12 2017
MMG seeking M&A in copper, zinc, other commodities: CEO
MELBOURNE MMG Ltd, the international mining unit of state-owned China Minmetals Corp, has become China's preferred developer of overseas projects and is looking at acquisitions beyond its core strengths of copper and zinc, MMG's chief executive said.
UPDATE 1-MMG seeking M&A in copper, zinc, other commodities - CEO
* May partner with others on acquisitions - Jiao (Adds CEO comment, industry context)
MMG is China's preferred developer of overseas mines - CEO
MELBOURNE, Oct 12 MMG Ltd, the international mining unit of state-owned China Minmetals Corp, has become China's preferred developer of overseas mining projects after it was selected in a trial, MMG's chief executive said on Thursday.
Select another date: