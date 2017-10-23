BRIEF-BYD gets approval to issue 10 bln yuan commercial paper * Says it gets approval to issue 10 billion yuan ($1.50 billion) commercial paper

BRIEF-BYD's units, partners plan to set up investment fund worth 4.65 bln yuan * Says units, partners plan to set up investment fund worth 4.65 billion yuan ($697.20 million)

BYD predicts ambitious China shift to electric cars by 2030 SHENZHEN Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd expects the country's shift to cleaner new-energy vehicles (NEV) to be complete in just over a decade, an aggressive timeframe that would challenge traditional carmakers in the world' top auto market.

BRIEF-Byd Co awarded contract for commercial vehicles * ‍Reference is made in relation to successful bid of commercial vehicles

BRIEF-BYD's unit wins bid for new energy vehicles supply contract worth 560.7 mln yuan in Shenzhen * Says unit wins bid for new energy vehicles supply contract worth 560.7 million yuan ($85.38 million) in Shenzhen

BRIEF-Byd adopts new accounting policy * Says it adopted new accounting policy released on May 10 by the Ministry of Finance, regarding government subsidy