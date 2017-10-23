(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Times Property Holdings Limited's (Times Property; B+/Positive) USD225m 5.75% senior notes due 2022 a final rating of 'B+' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are rated at the same level as Times Property's senior unsecured rating because they constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations of the company. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents co