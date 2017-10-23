Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd (1238.HK)
3.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.06 (-1.51%)
HK$3.98
HK$4.07
HK$4.07
HK$3.88
2,599,000
4,740,051
HK$4.49
HK$2.15
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate Holdings posts Sept contracted sales value of RMB1,874 mln
* Contracted sales value in September amounted to about RMB1,874 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says contracted sales in August amounted to about RMB1,457 mln
* Contracted sales value of group in August 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1,457 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says HY profit attributable was RMB1.49 bln
* Declared an interim dividend of hk$5.4 cents per ordinary share for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate Holdings says total contracted sales for seven months ended 31 July 2017 was RMB10,630 million
* Total contracted sales value of group for seven months ended 31 July 2017 amounted to about RMB10,630 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate updates on notes issue
* Company, subsidiary guarantors and jv subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement
BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate proposes to conduct further international offering
* Company proposes to conduct a further international offering of us$-denominated senior notes
BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate announces issuance of US$200 mln 5.95% senior notes due 2020
* Announces issuance of us$200 million 5.95% senior notes due 2020
BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says contracted sales in June 2017 was about RMB2,246 mln
* Contracted sales value in June 2017 amounted to approximately RMB2,246 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says May contracted sales of group was about RMB1,283 mln
* Contracted sales value of group in May 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1,283 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says in April contracted sales value amounted to about RMB1.22 bln
* Contracted sales value of group in April amounted to approximately RMB1,221 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: