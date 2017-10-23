CNQC International Holdings Ltd (1240.HK)
1240.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.84
HK$2.84
Open
HK$2.84
HK$2.84
Day's High
HK$2.86
HK$2.86
Day's Low
HK$2.80
HK$2.80
Volume
1,922,500
1,922,500
Avg. Vol
3,066,078
3,066,078
52-wk High
HK$3.10
HK$3.10
52-wk Low
HK$2.40
HK$2.40
Select another date:
Fri, Oct 13 2017
BRIEF-Vivocom International Holdings clarifies article in The Star on HK-listed co eyeing stake in Vivocom
* Clarifies article in the star saying HK listed developer eyeing controlling stake in Vivocom
BRIEF-CNQC International expects more than 80 pct increase in HY consol PAT attributable
* Expected to record an increase in consolidated profit after income tax attributable to equity holders for HY by more than 80%
BRIEF-CNQC International enters strategic cooperation agreement with Great Wall
* Entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Great Wall Pan Asia International Investment
Select another date: