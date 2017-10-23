Edition:
India

China Greenland Broad Greenstate Group Co Ltd (1253.HK)

1253.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+4.32%)
Prev Close
HK$1.39
Open
HK$1.39
Day's High
HK$1.45
Day's Low
HK$1.39
Volume
192,000
Avg. Vol
2,877,004
52-wk High
HK$2.32
52-wk Low
HK$1.17

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 1253.HK Market Views