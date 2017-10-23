China First Capital Group Ltd (1269.HK)
Wed, Aug 16 2017
BRIEF-China First Capital says HY profit before tax is expected to decrease by about 60 pct to 70 pct
* Profit before tax for six months ended 30 June 2017 is expected to decrease by approximately 60% to 70%
BRIEF-China First Capital Group updates on acquisition of shares in SJW International
* Sellers to sell, in aggregate, 2,700 target shares, representing 54% of total issued shares of sjw international at us$134.86 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China First Capital Group says Zhu Huanqiang has been appointed Co-CEO
* Zhu huanqiang, an existing deputy chief executive officer of company, has been appointed as a co-ceo
BRIEF-China First Capital announces purchase of shares in Virscend Education Co
* Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million
BRIEF-China First Capital Group says Cfcg Australia as manager of New Trust and G8 Education enters legally binding term sheet
* on 21 may cfcg australia in its capacity as manager of new trust and g8 education entered into a legally binding term sheet
BRIEF-China First Capital clarifies regarding subscription of shares in G8 education
* clarifies that cfcg australia entered binding term sheet regarding subscription of shares in g8 education for price of a$212.8 million
BRIEF-China First Capital Group appoints Zong Bin as Deputy CEO
* Announce that Zong Bin has been appointed as a deputy chief executive officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdcpTs) Further company coverage: