Huiyin Smart Community Co Ltd (1280.HK)

1280.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.78HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.78
Open
HK$0.79
Day's High
HK$0.80
Day's Low
HK$0.77
Volume
678,000
Avg. Vol
2,964,352
52-wk High
HK$0.99
52-wk Low
HK$0.50

Fri, Aug 25 2017

BRIEF-Huiyin Smart Community says HY profit for period about RMB16 mln

* Profit of group for first half of 2017 about RMB16.0 million versus loss of about RMB256.1 million

BRIEF-Huiyin Smart Community expects to record decrease in loss for HY ended 30 June 2017

* Expected to record a substantial decrease in loss or a net profit attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Huiyin Smart Community Co's unit enters limited partnership agreement

* General partner, limited partner A, limited partner B and Yangzhou Huiyin, entered into limited partnership agreement

