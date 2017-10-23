China Goldjoy Group Ltd (1282.HK)
1282.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+1.85%)
HK$0.01 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
HK$0.54
HK$0.54
Open
HK$0.56
HK$0.56
Day's High
HK$0.56
HK$0.56
Day's Low
HK$0.52
HK$0.52
Volume
4,076,000
4,076,000
Avg. Vol
22,450,949
22,450,949
52-wk High
HK$0.91
HK$0.91
52-wk Low
HK$0.32
HK$0.32
BRIEF-China Goldjoy posts HY profit attributable of HK$89.9 mln
* HY profit attributable to owners of company HK$89.9 million versus HK$14.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Goldjoy Group announces acquisition of Laihua Taisheng Ltd
* Entered into agreement with Lai Hua Properties And Investment Ltd
BRIEF-China Goldjoy expects HY consol profit to rise
* Consol profit for six months ended 30 June 2017 is expected to record increase of about more than 5 times
