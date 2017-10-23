Edition:
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (1288.HK)

1288.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.62HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
HK$3.65
Open
HK$3.64
Day's High
HK$3.66
Day's Low
HK$3.60
Volume
115,391,267
Avg. Vol
131,164,199
52-wk High
HK$3.80
52-wk Low
HK$3.10

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank of China issues tier-2 capital bonds worth 40 bln yuan

* Says it issued tier-2 capital bonds worth 40 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.45 percent

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China receives approval on qualification for independent non-executive director​

* ‍Received approval on qualification of Huang Zhenzhong as independent non-executive director​ from CBRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China‍ approves nomination of Wang Wei as executive director​

* Board considered and approved nomination of Wang Wei as an executive director of bank​

BRIEF-AgBank receives approval for issuance of tier-2 capital bonds

* Announcement on the approval of issuance of tier-2 capital bonds

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank of China updates on issue of notes

* U.S.$500,000,000 Guaranteed Notes Issued By Inventive Global Investments Limited

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China receives approval on qualification for non-executive director

* Received approval on qualification of Liao Luming to serve as a non-executive director of co from CBRC recently Source text (http://bit.ly/2eonHzG) Further company coverage:

China's AgBank H1 profit rises 3.3 pct, margins steady

BEIJING, Aug 30 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) reported on Wednesday a 3.3 percent rise in first-half net profit as margins steadied.

BRIEF-AgBank receives approval on qualification of executive vice president from CBRC

* Zhang Keqiu was appointed as an executive vice president of bank

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China appoints Lai Siu Kuen as assistant to company secretary​

* Ho Wing Chi, Chris tendered her resignation as assistant to company secretary

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China to appoint Zhang Keqiu as vice executive president

* Resolved to appoint Zhang Keqiu as a vice executive president of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

