* ‍Received approval on qualification of Huang Zhenzhong as independent non-executive director​ from CBRC

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China‍ approves nomination of Wang Wei as executive director​ * Board considered and approved nomination of Wang Wei as an executive director of bank​

BRIEF-AgBank receives approval for issuance of tier-2 capital bonds * Announcement on the approval of issuance of tier-2 capital bonds

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank of China updates on issue of notes * U.S.$500,000,000 Guaranteed Notes Issued By Inventive Global Investments Limited

* Received approval on qualification of Liao Luming to serve as a non-executive director of co from CBRC recently

China's AgBank H1 profit rises 3.3 pct, margins steady BEIJING, Aug 30 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) reported on Wednesday a 3.3 percent rise in first-half net profit as margins steadied.

BRIEF-AgBank receives approval on qualification of executive vice president from CBRC * Zhang Keqiu was appointed as an executive vice president of bank

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China appoints Lai Siu Kuen as assistant to company secretary​ * Ho Wing Chi, Chris tendered her resignation as assistant to company secretary