Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (1288.HK)
3.62HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.03 (-0.82%)
HK$3.65
HK$3.64
HK$3.66
HK$3.60
115,391,267
131,164,199
HK$3.80
HK$3.10
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-Agricultural Bank of China issues tier-2 capital bonds worth 40 bln yuan
* Says it issued tier-2 capital bonds worth 40 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.45 percent
BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China receives approval on qualification for independent non-executive director
* Received approval on qualification of Huang Zhenzhong as independent non-executive director from CBRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China approves nomination of Wang Wei as executive director
* Board considered and approved nomination of Wang Wei as an executive director of bank
BRIEF-AgBank receives approval for issuance of tier-2 capital bonds
* Announcement on the approval of issuance of tier-2 capital bonds
BRIEF-Agricultural Bank of China updates on issue of notes
* U.S.$500,000,000 Guaranteed Notes Issued By Inventive Global Investments Limited
BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China receives approval on qualification for non-executive director
* Received approval on qualification of Liao Luming to serve as a non-executive director of co from CBRC recently Source text (http://bit.ly/2eonHzG) Further company coverage:
China's AgBank H1 profit rises 3.3 pct, margins steady
BEIJING, Aug 30 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) reported on Wednesday a 3.3 percent rise in first-half net profit as margins steadied.
BRIEF-AgBank receives approval on qualification of executive vice president from CBRC
* Zhang Keqiu was appointed as an executive vice president of bank
BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China appoints Lai Siu Kuen as assistant to company secretary
* Ho Wing Chi, Chris tendered her resignation as assistant to company secretary
BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China to appoint Zhang Keqiu as vice executive president
* Resolved to appoint Zhang Keqiu as a vice executive president of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: