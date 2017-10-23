Grand Baoxin Auto Group Ltd (1293.HK)
1293.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.64HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.13 (+2.88%)
Prev Close
HK$4.51
Open
HK$4.50
Day's High
HK$4.65
Day's Low
HK$4.50
Volume
2,501,500
Avg. Vol
11,859,095
52-wk High
HK$5.10
52-wk Low
HK$1.75
BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto expects group to record increase in HY profit
* Expected that group will record a substantial increase in its unaudited consolidated profit for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto's shares on trading halt
* Trading in shares of Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On June 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto Group announces disposals of stake in disposal companies
* Entered into Dalian Huiyu disposal agreement I with CGA HK, to sell, 25.55 percent of equity interest of Dalian Huiyu
BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto secures loan facility agreement
* Entered into facility agreement with syndicate of banks with standard chartered bank (hong kong) limited acting as facility agent
