AIA Group's new business climbs 20 pct Oct 20 AIA Group Ltd, the world's third-largest life insurer by market value, clocked a 20 percent increase in new business in the third quarter aided by strong sales in its main markets of China and Hong Kong.

Bangkok Bank and AIA Group reach 15-year agreement on bancassurance BANGKOK, Oct 12 Bangkok Bank PCL has reached a new 15-year distribution agreement for a strategic bancassurance partnership with Hong Kong’s AIA Group LTD , the companies said on Thursday.

Fitch Affirms AIA After Proposal on Buying CBA's Life Business (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AIA Company Limited's and AIA International Limited's Insurer Financial Strength Ratings of 'AA' and AIA Group Limited's (AIA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. The ratings affirmation reflects our view that AIA's credit profile will remain solid following the proposed acquisition of Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA; AA-/Stable) life insurance

Australia's CBA to sell insurance unit to AIA Group for $3 billion SYDNEY Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to sell its life insurance unit to Hong Kong-based AIA Group for $3.1 billion, in the biggest Asian buyout of an Australian financial firm.

Australia's CBA to sell life insurance unit to AIA Group for $3 billion SYDNEY Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its life insurance arm to Hong Kong's AIA Group Ltd for $3.05 billion, in the biggest Asian buyout of an Australian financial services firm.

