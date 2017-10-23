HKBN Ltd (1310.HK)
1310.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.87HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
HK$7.93
Open
HK$7.94
Day's High
HK$7.95
Day's Low
HK$7.81
Volume
747,495
Avg. Vol
1,435,998
52-wk High
HK$9.60
52-wk Low
HK$7.40
Thu, Jun 8 2017
CORRECTED-Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN - sources
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN - sources
