Edition:
India

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd (1330.HK)

1330.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.08 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
HK$4.77
Open
HK$4.83
Day's High
HK$4.88
Day's Low
HK$4.73
Volume
4,352,000
Avg. Vol
2,136,996
52-wk High
HK$4.90
52-wk Low
HK$3.20

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 1330.HK Market Views