China's PICC in talks to acquire, buy stakes in Southeast Asian insurers HONG KONG Chinese insurance giant PICC Group is in talks to either acquire or buy a stake in several Southeast Asian insurers and expects some deals to close before the end of the year, a senior executive said on Monday.

Chinese insurer PICC Group plans $2 bln Shanghai share offering HONG KONG PICC Group, parent of the nation's biggest non-life insurer, said it plans to sell shares in mainland China as it seeks fresh funds to expand, in a deal valued at about $2 billion.